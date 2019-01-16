BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Auntie Anne’s started serving breakfast sandwiches at some airports nationwide, including BWI.

The breakfast sandwiches that have a sausage, egg and cheese, bacon, egg and cheese and egg cheese version are served on a pretzel bun.

Auntie Anne’s is of course known for its pretzels.

The following airports offer this menu item:

Baltimore-Washington International (BWI)

Dallas Ft. Worth International (DFW)

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

George Bush International (IAH)

Dulles International (IAD)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Newark Liberty International (EWR)

McCarran International (LAS)

Milwaukee General Mitchell Airport (MKE)

Philadelphia International (PHL)

Pittsburgh International (PIT)

San Antonio Airport (SAT)

St. Louis Airport (STL)

Tampa International (TPA)

Ft. Lauderdale (FLL)

Oakland International (OAK)

NW Arkansas (XNA)

Nashville International (BNA)

Denver International (DEN)

Charlotte International (CLT)

