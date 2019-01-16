MOUNTY AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Twelve of the German Shepherds rescued from “deplorable” conditions inside a Georgia breeder’s home have arrived in Maryland for treatment before they will be made available for adoption.

The Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue in Mount Airy said the first of the rescued dogs spent the day being cared for by vets and volunteers.

The shepherds were living in deplorable conditions, some of them were covered in their own feces.

Video from the Atlanta Humane Society shows hundreds of abused German Shepherds found at an illegal breeding operation in Georgia.

Although they won’t be made available for adoption right away, if you’re interested in adopting one of the pups — you can apply at www.magsr.org.

If you can’t adopt, but are looking to help the dogs in another way, the rescue is hoping to raise $120,000 for the dogs’ care for the next four to eight weeks.

You can donate here: https://www.magsr.org/donate. You can also buy items off their Amazon Wish List.

The donations will be used for the dogs’ medical expenses, food and shelter.

MAGSR is expected to take in 38 Georgia dogs.

