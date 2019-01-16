BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There could be $50,000 with your name on it.

The Maryland Lottery needs five lucky players to claim their prizes from last year before they expire.

Two winning tickets were sold in August, one in Burchmart in Mechanicsville, and the other at Giant on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Both tickets must be claimed before the end of February. The other three tickets expire in April and May.

Hurry up and get that money!

