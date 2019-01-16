MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed several lanes on a Montgomery County highway.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop of I-495 before Old Georgetown Road.

Officials said two tractor trailers and one pickup truck were involved in the accident. The truck ended up overturned as a result.

Traffic Advisory – Update – OL I495 Outer Loop 495 before Old Georgetown Rd, EMS transporting 1 adT w/ NLT injuries, involved 2 tractor trailers & 1 overturned pickup truck, some lanes BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/g5367R7cH3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 16, 2019

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

