MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed several lanes on a Montgomery County highway.
The crash happened on the Outer Loop of I-495 before Old Georgetown Road.
Officials said two tractor trailers and one pickup truck were involved in the accident. The truck ended up overturned as a result.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
