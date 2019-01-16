BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles 2019 season is about to begin and the team said it will start selling tickets to Spring Training on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Officials recommended fans purchase tickets online at the Orioles’ official website, Orioles.com/spring.

The first home game will be on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1:05 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins. Spring Training games are held at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, and not Camden Yards.

This season, the Orioles plan to honor the one millionth fan to attend Orioles Spring Training games since the team moved Major League operations to Sarasota in 2010.

“The Orioles have welcomed more than 985,000 fans over our first nine Major League Spring Training seasons in Sarasota,” said Greg Bader, Orioles Vice President, Communications & Marketing in a statement. “We will reach the ‘One Millionth Fan’ milestone faster than any franchise in Sarasota’s near century-long Spring Training history.”

A fan will be selected at random on the day the milestone is reached. They will receive a $5,000 shopping experience at Diamond Vault in Sarasota, two Spring Training season tickets for five years, among other things.

