Filed Under:Baltimore, Fatal overdose, Fentanyl, Frederick, Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was arrested Tuesday as a suspect responsible for selling a fatal overdose victim fentanyl in September 2018.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a fatal overdose at a local hotel/motel in Frederick County in September 2018.

Frederick County’s narcotics investigation section assisted with the investigation related to the circumstances of the overdose. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was the result of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect who was responsible for selling the victim fentanyl. Anthony Dale Davidson, 26, of Frederick, was arrested on the outstanding warrant related to an indictment. He was indicted on the following charges:

  • Distribution of fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl mix
  • Possession of fentanyl

