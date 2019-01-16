FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was arrested Tuesday as a suspect responsible for selling a fatal overdose victim fentanyl in September 2018.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a fatal overdose at a local hotel/motel in Frederick County in September 2018.

Frederick County’s narcotics investigation section assisted with the investigation related to the circumstances of the overdose. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was the result of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect who was responsible for selling the victim fentanyl. Anthony Dale Davidson, 26, of Frederick, was arrested on the outstanding warrant related to an indictment. He was indicted on the following charges:

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl mix

Possession of fentanyl

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook