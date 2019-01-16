BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Appleton St. just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand who detectives believe was in the 1900 block of West Lafayette Ave. when he was shot.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (410) 396-2012 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook