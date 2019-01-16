Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were arrested in Baltimore Tuesday after a traffic stop yielded multiple bags of drugs and a revolver.

Officers had pulled a car over in the 2300 block of Cedley St. when they found a Ruger .22 caliber gun, forty-one .22 caliber bullets, 99 large gelcaps of heroin, 19 Ziploc bags of cocaine, and 14 bags of marijuana.

gun and drugs Police Arrest 2 Men After Finding Drugs, Gun During Traffic Stop

Gun and Drugs Traffic Stop Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

They arrested 41-year-old Joseph Morris and 21-year-old Larry Taylor following the seizure.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s