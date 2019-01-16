BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Big changes in the twin storms that will affect us this week. In both cases we are looking to be on the warm side of the Lows. Another round of “cutters” if you will. (Cutter as in cuts to the West of Baltimore and the warm air on the East side of the issue moves over us.)

Now before we get too excited let’s just understand there could be a further adjustment in the outlook and not as much in our favor as the past 24 hours, or as I like to intone during hurricane season, “This is valid until the next update.”

But having said that, (and I said that to mostly avoid jinxing us), our luck might run out at the end of the event, Sunday night, when the coldest air so far this Winter, (and maybe this season), comes slamming in. That storm #2 is a big one. The winds will shift out of the NW behind it, right out of central Canada. Our neighborhoods will be wet and water will freeze quickly. So we are not totally out of the woods even in the best case forecast scenario presented earlier.

Gist of the deal is this,…We’ve lucked out.

MB!

