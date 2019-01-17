COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is investigating what they are calling an “unattended death,” on Thursday.

On January 13, at around 1 p.m., UMPD received a call about a man who needed medical attention. Officers responded to the Physical Sciences Complex and began lifesaving efforts on the man.

Medics arrived on the scene and continued lifesaving efforts. The man was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Michael Kofi Adu, 37, from Columbia, Md.

After reviewing video footage, the man was seen walking from the Regents Drive Garage. Adu then entered the courtyard of the Physical Sciences Complex alone and collapsed.

No foul play is suspected, police say.

An autopsy is being conducted, police say. The man has no UMD affiliation and was on campus to attend an athletic event.

