ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan’s inauguration speech yesterday is raising questions about his future on the national front.

Hogan said the plan at this point is to serve his four years as governor, adding he believes he can play a role in charting a different path for the Republican Party.

“I just got sworn in 24 hours ago, so I’m going to focus on that right now, and have no further interest in this point in time. I’m not ready to make any announcements let’s put it that way,” Hogan said at a news conference Thursday.

In a stirring inaugural address on the State House lawn, Gov. Hogan criticized the politics of Washington.

“Where insults substitute for debate, recriminations for negotiation, and gridlock for compromise, where the heat, finger-pointing and rancor suffocates the light and the only result is divisiveness and dysfunction,” Hogan said. “I said right after the election I was going to take a role in national politics,”

The governor spoke in a news conference Thursday afternoon, talking about his new role as Chairman of the National Governor’s Association.

“In that role, I have an obligation to represent all 50 governors and I’m going to be more visible. The things I said yesterday are nothing new. I’ve been saying those same things for a decade about my frustration with Washington about civility and about the fact that I think we ought to be reaching across the aisle land working together to get things done,”

