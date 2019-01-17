WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash involving a Woodlawn Precinct patrol officer Thursday morning.

Police say the officer was enroute to a call for service, traveling southbound on Whitehead Road near Whitestone Road around 3:50 a.m., when the officer struck a pedestrian, a 31-year-old man who was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Whitehead Road on a skateboard.

The man suffered life-threatening wounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The officer was not injured.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is investigating to determine all factors involved in this crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook