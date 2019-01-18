  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland, Amtrak, travel, Winter Storms, Weather

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak is modifying service in the Northeast and Midwest because of winter storms moving through the region.

The Capitol Limited, from Chicago to Washington, and the Lake Shoe Limited, from Chicago to New York, are canceled on Saturday.

On Sunday, five Acela trains and six Northeast Regional trains will not operate between New York and Boston. Six Keystone trains are canceled between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Two Pennsylvanian trains are canceled between New York and Pittsburgh. Two Vermonter trains on Sunday will not run between St. Albans, Vermont, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Northeast Corridor service between New York and Washington will run as scheduled.

Amtrak passengers are advised to check on the status of their trains throughout the weekend.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s