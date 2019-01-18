BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hippodrome Theatre announced the lineup for the 2019/2020 season, anchored by the 2017 and 2018 Tony Award-winners for “Best Musical” Dear Evan Hansen and The Band’s Visit.

Also among the lineup includes several musicals including Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Phantom of the Opera: A new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical will make a return to Baltimore as part of its North American Tour. It will run October 9-20, 2019.

Aladdin: Discover a whole new world at the Hippodrome Theatre with Disney’s Aladdin. It runs November 13-December 1, 2019.

Jesus Christ Superstar: In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the new production is coming to North America, paying tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year. It will run for a limited time from December 17-22, 2019.

Cats: Ringing in the new year is another Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, Cats. It will run January 21-26, 2020.

Wicked: The Broadway sensation that looks at what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy dropped in will run February 12-March 8, 2020.

The Band’s Visit: The winner of 10 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical”, will run for a limited time from March 17-22, 2020.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: This new Broadway musical follows a girl from Boston who rises from gospel choirs to stardom. It runs for a limited time from April 14-19, 2020.

Dear Evan Hansen: Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical” and the 2018 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album”, this hit musical will run May 5-17, 2020.

Miss Saigon: For the first time ever, this revival of Miss Saigon hits Maryland for a short run. It will run from June 2-7, 2020.

The Hippodrome is offering group and individual tickets for the season, and current subscribers can renew their season subscription as of January 17.

“We’re proud to announce that the 2019/20 season is packed with smash hit musicals, both classic and new Broadway productions, as well as several return engagements and Baltimore premieres,” said Legler. “Coming off a record-breaking season for the Hippodrome, we are confident this lineup will continue the tradition of delivering top-quality shows to our dedicated subscribers and patrons.”

