BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The third shooting of the day involved a man getting shot in the foot, police say.

Earlier today, two men were shot within an hour in different areas around Baltimore, one of them dying as a result.

Two Shot, 1 Killed Within An Hour In Baltimore Shootings

Officers were on patrol at 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon when they found a shooting victim in the 2600 block of E. Preston Street.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was in the 1300 block of N. Luzerne Avenue when he was shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

