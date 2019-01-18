  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:bomb attack, Fort Meade, Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland was among the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria this week.

The Pentagon identified them as:  Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, who was based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, from upstate New York and based at Fort Meade, Maryland; and a civilian, Scott A. Wirtz, from St. Louis, Missouri.

The Pentagon hasn’t identified the fourth casualty, a civilian. The four were killed in the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Wednesday. The attack, which also wounded three U.S. troops, was the deadliest assault on U.S. troops in Syria since American forces went into the country in 2015.

