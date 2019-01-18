  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSPHILLY) — Just because “Double Stuf” wasn’t enough, Oreo released their new limited edition “Most Stuf’ cookies after a year of teasing.

It’s the cookie that dreams are made of if you’re really, really into vanilla creme.

With more than triple the amount of filling compared to the original Oreos, it’s the most amount of creme ever put in the brand’s line of cookies.

The cookies go for around $3 a pack in stores including Rite-Aid and Walmart.

