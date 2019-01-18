BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in West Baltimore Friday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Fulton Avenue at 10:32 a.m. for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Less than an hour later, at around 11:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Ayrdale Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Shortly after, officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victimw as taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 3700 block of W. Forest Park Avenue when he was shot. Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook