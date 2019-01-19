  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

