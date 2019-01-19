BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TSA at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport closed a checkpoint early Saturday due to excessive callouts.

Officials said they were exercising a contingency plan and Checkpoint A closed at 5:35 p.m. An advisory on the TSA Twitter page urged passengers to arrive early for updates.

.@TSA in collaboration with airport authorities & servicing airlines will be exercising a contingency plan at @BWI_Airport due to excessive callouts. Checkpoint A will be closing at 5:35pm. Passengers should arrive early for evening flights. Contact airport & airlines for updates — TSA (@TSA) January 19, 2019

On Wednesday BWI airport workers held a rally to show their solidarity with TSA workers who were not getting paid because of the government shutdown.

RELATED: BWI Workers Rally To Protest Shutdown In Solidarity With TSA Workers

As of Wednesday, TSA reported 7.6 percent of its 51,000 employees called out sick, causing hangups at other major airports including Miami, Washington Dulles and Houston Bush- and a domino effect of worry for those flying out of BWI as the shutdown continues on.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook