(CBSNEWS) — President Trump said he will make a “major announcement” about the southern border and the partial government shutdown on Saturday. It is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. ET.

A senior administration official told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that Mr. Trump will present what the White House believes could be a deal to end the shutdown. The deal was largely influenced by talks between Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

CBS News can confirm that the offer is expected to include the $5.7 billion demand for the wall in exchange for the BRIDGE Act – extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) – and legislation to extend the legal status of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.

Read the full story at cbsnews.com.

