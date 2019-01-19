BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter storm warning for our area has been cancelled.
WJZ’s Bob Turk said the latest forecast shows rain throughout Saturday evening and into Sunday.
Sunday’s morning temperatures will be in the 40’s so drivers should be alert to slippery conditions in the area.
A wind advisory goes into effect Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the highest gusts will be during the afternoon, reaching up to 50 mph.
Residents should also be aware of trees and power lines that could be knocked down by the winds.
RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Northern And Western MD
A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for portions of Northern and Western Maryland. Ice, sleet and snow is expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook