BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter storm warning for our area has been cancelled.

WJZ’s Bob Turk said the latest forecast shows rain throughout Saturday evening and into Sunday.

On #WJZ some sleet being seen across northern Carroll and Frederick county with some snow around northwestern Frederick and Washington county.Rain continues to move all across eastern areas. pic.twitter.com/RSpma5FmmB — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) January 19, 2019

Sunday’s morning temperatures will be in the 40’s so drivers should be alert to slippery conditions in the area.

WIND ADVISORY issued for Sunday. Winds will become northwest and increase to 45-50 mph in gusts. Localized tree damage/power outages may result. Also, it may be difficult to drive high-profile vehicles. Lightweight objects outdoors should be secured. pic.twitter.com/JUA4N4zbh1 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 19, 2019

A wind advisory goes into effect Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the highest gusts will be during the afternoon, reaching up to 50 mph.

Residents should also be aware of trees and power lines that could be knocked down by the winds.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for portions of Northern and Western Maryland. Ice, sleet and snow is expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

