BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot Sunday evening in the third reported shooting of the day, police say.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of E. North Avenue for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find a suspect or a shooting victim.

Shortly after, however, a 22-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators believe the victim was in the area on E. North Avenue when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

