REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters were called to a Reisterstown mansion that was the longtime home of Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the Baltimore County home just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning after a fire was discovered in the boiler room.

Authorities were able to quickly put out the flames. No one was injured.

Ripken built the 21,000 square-foot mansion back in 1987 before selling it at auction in 2016.

