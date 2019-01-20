  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Accident, Camping, Fire, Maryland

ACCIDENT, Md. (AP) — Fire investigators say a Maryland man suffered severe burns after his trailer caught on fire, apparently following an explosion.

The Maryland fire marshal’s office says Garrett County departments responded Saturday and found a 20-foot long pull-behind camping trailer in flames. An office news release says the trailer’s owner had first- and second-degree burns over 40 percent of his body.

The owner — identified as 31-year-old Mark Logsdon of Accident — was ultimately sent to UPMC Mercy Trauma and Burn Center in Pittsburgh, where the fire marshal’s office said he was last reported in stable condition.

The news release says occupants of a home on the property where the fire occurred said the trailer exploded when Logsdon opened the door, and evidence shows he used propane for heating and cooking.

