BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people, a man and a woman, were shot in two separate shootings overnight early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were called to an area hospital at around 2:16 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman being treated by the hospital staff for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Investigators believe the woman was in the 3800 block of Cottage Avenue when she was shot by an unknown suspect.

About two hours later at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Harman Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, however, they were unable to find a shooting victim.

Shortly after, officers found a shooting victim at an area hospital, a 26-year-old man, who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.

A person of interest in the case was taken into custody on Harman Avenue.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook