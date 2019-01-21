COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — You may soon see a new type of apple at your grocery store.

The “Antietam Blush” is being developed at the University of Maryland, bred specifically for the climate and growing culture of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Back in November, the University got its first-ever apple patent for the new apple, this and more than six other varieties have been in the making for nearly 30 years as part of the Maryland Apple Tree Architecture Project.

The new apples are grown on trees that are shorter and disease-resistant.

They will also better stand up to the area’s hot summers and rainy weather.

Unfortunately, it will be at least another four years before they’re for sale.

