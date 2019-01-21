ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are actively searching for an Elkton woman who went missing Sunday.

Police are concerned about the welfare of 21-year-old Stacy Michele Rahaka Mahiga.

Mahiga was last seen at her home in the 3000 block of Stone Gate Court around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Her boyfriend reported her missing after he came home and she was gone, leaving personal items she’d normally take.

Mahiga is described as 5-foot-3 and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors puffy jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is urged to contact TFC Wildman, CED Northern Criminal Investigator at 410-996-7800 or 410-996-7801.

