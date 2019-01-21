BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Collapse concerns in Charles Village may have been preventable, as records show the City didn’t perform routine inspections of the retaining walls along 26th Streets.

Officials were reportedly supposed to do those checks after the walls failed twice in the past five years.

The recent incident happened back in November 2018, between North Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue, nearly five years after 26th Street collapsed, sending chunks of asphalt and cars onto the train tracks below.

After that April 2014 incident, our media partner the Baltimore Sun reported that city officials promised to do routine inspections.

The report says documents from a public information act request show only one inspection was performed.

A Baltimore Department of Transportation spokesman said officials concluded the corridor wasn’t a danger based on that inspection.

The City requested additional reviews from Amtrak and CSX transportation, which owns the tracks.

It was a CSX inspector who called the city to report the sagging street in November.

By Kelsey Kuschner