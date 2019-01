TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials have cleared the scene after a vehicle caught fire on the 4th level of the Towson Promenade garage.

According to Baltimore County Fire, there were no reported injuries, but residents were evacuated for a time.

The garage is located in the 700 block of York Road.

Units have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire on 4th level of the Towson Promenade garage, 707 York Rd. No injuries. Residents were evacuated for a time but have returned to their homes. DT 744. EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 22, 2019

Evacuated residents have returned home.

