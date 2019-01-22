ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — During routine maintenance at Kenwood High School, workers found what looked like asbestos in the vicinity of two stairwells Tuesday.

Crews immediately closed off the area to students.

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to close school early, Baltimore County school officials tell WJZ in an email.

Lunch schedule was completed so all students had eaten.

A note was sent to parents from the principal:

During routine maintenance work at the school today, we became aware of asbestos fibers in the vicinity of two stairwell fire doors. As a result, the area was immediately closed off to students . Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to close school at 1:00 p.m. today. The lunch schedule has been completed so that all students have eaten, and students will be dismissed to their regular buses at 1:00 p.m. today. All after school and evening activities held at the school have been cancelled. Any decision regarding school opening tomorrow will be made later and I will provide our families with an update this evening.

