BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Famous Baltimore baker Duff Goldman got married and had a cake-filled wedding.

The owner of the famous Charm City Cakes bakery, who got his start on a Food Network reality show, married Johnna Colbry on Jan. 19 and posted: 1.19.19 DINO-MITE

Goldman, 44, and Colbry, 25, got married at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles.

They had dated for three years.

“I don’t know how Johnna feels about me likening her to a leafy sea dragon but they are beautiful and graceful and they’re gentle and they’re sweet and so is Johnna,” Goldman told People Magazine.

The wedding was full of cakes — including one made of meat.

Goldman, who’s a guest judge on Food Network shows, was joined by some fellow famous chefs.

Congrats to the happy couple!

