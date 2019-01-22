WJZ WEATHERArctic Temperatures Continue In Area
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is giving out free food for the pets of furloughed federal workers.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, the food will be available at the Bmore Humane Pet Food Bank. The give-away lasts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday’s. Participants must bring their employee i.d.

The food bank is located on the Society’s grounds at 1601 Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown.

The Facebook page also said thousands of pounds of pet food was donated from Safeway on Monday.

Tuesday marks day 32 of the government shutdown and thousands of workers have either not been paid for their work during that time, or not been working at all.

Families have been calling the Maryland Food Bank, and more than 1,000 of its partners, for help.

The state’s tax collector reports that 172,000 Marylanders have taken some kind of financial hit, meaning even pet food donations can help relieve some of their worries.

The food bank says that unlike other emergency situations, the problem here is that there’s no telling when the shutdown will end.

