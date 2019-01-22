COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested for attempted murder after he shot at a driver who parked in his assigned parking spot Monday morning.

According to Howard County Police. 47-year-old Cornelius H. Harcum of Columbia is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and related charges.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Red Haven Road at 2:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they got to the neighborhood, a man told them he parked in a residential lot while visiting a friend and was standing outside his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect and told to move. The suspect then fired three shots into the air.

The victim was not struck, but two rounds struck his vehicle.

Detectives began investigating and located a resident who provided surveillance video that contained images of the suspect.

Through investigation, detectives identified the man on the video as Harcum. He was arrested that evening.

Police do not believe the two knew each other.

Harcum is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

