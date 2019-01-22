WJZ WEATHERArctic Temperatures Continue In Area
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The body of a man was found inside the attic of a small house fire in Catonsville Monday night.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the victim has not yet been identified.

Firefighters responded to a one-alarm house fire in the 400 block of Commonwealth Avenue at 6:59 p.m.

Within eight minutes the fire was out and crews began to sweep the home.

The home appeared vacant, but they found the man upstairs and he was using a fire to keep warm.

An autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner is pending.

