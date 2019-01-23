BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore siblings are cooking up some competition on Food Network’s Chopped.

The siblings, Sara and Sammy, and hosts of Sup!, a cooking and culture web-series, compete as a team on the cooking competition show.



Courtesy: Sup! Kids Cooking

The show will air for the second time on Food Network January 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

The siblings have also dropped their first cookbook, Snackation, on January 22, and holds the #1 spot in four Kindle children’s e-book categories including cooking, travel, people & places and sports & activities, according to Amazon.

