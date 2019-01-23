BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Day 33, the trickle-down effect of the federal shutdown, county leaders say, has become more of a flood of problems for Maryland’s federal workers.

“I’m angry. I’m frustrated. And, I’m tired of seeing our people suffer,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

“It’s hurting our community,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “It’s hurting our security. It’s hurting our future,”

Standing together Wednesday, four county executives and Baltimore’s mayor, described the calls they have taken from those who are furloughed or currently working without pay.

“They have health challenges they can’t take care of. Some of them are seeing, on the horizon, credit challenges,” Ball said.

“We see people going to our food banks. We see the constituents worried about their housing, worried about their energy bills,” Olszewski said.

“Some people might not even understand that they have two months and the food stamps are going to run out,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Stuart Pittman.

The State’s Tax Collector reports 172,000 Marylanders have taken some kind of financial hit.

As of last Friday, more than 3,700 people have filed claims for unemployment insurance through the state.

“Those who have worked for the federal government and done the right thing, and now they have to stand in line for food stamps,” Ball said.

So, together, the top offices of Anne Arundel, Harford, Baltimore and Howard counties, along with Baltimore City, are pleading with the White House and congressional leaders to find a deal and get Marylanders back to work.

“The President needs to listen, and so does the Congress,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

On top of the immediate financial toll, county leaders say Marylanders who work in national security at Fort Meade and elsewhere, fear they are going to have credit problems that could then cost them their clearances and ability to go back to work.

