PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Do you sleep with your door closed?

A group of Maryland firefighters are reminding people to sleep with their bedroom doors closed — as it prevents fires from spreading quickly through the home.

“THIS is why you should always sleep with you doors closed,” posted the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. “This bedroom was untouched and is still useable (sic) compared to the adjacent hallway and room where the fire was. No one was home during this incident.

The video shows a firefighter going through a home where most everything is burnt. But then, he opens a door to a bedroom where nothing is damaged.

Close Your Door.org provides research and safety tips from firefighters about how that one step could save your life and your belongings in case of a fire.

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) conducted a study showing that in a home fire, a closed door can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames.

A September 2018 report by the National Fire Protection Association concluded that residents are more likely to die in a home fire today than in 1980.

FSRI said that’s due to new materials used in building homes — they are more flammable.

“As fire service researchers and professionals, we encourage people to take several precautions and have an evacuation plan, but closing doors at night is one simple and quick routine that anyone can adopt right now,” said Steve Kerber, director of the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute. “It is a very simple behavior change that can help save your life and your loved ones.”

For more safety tips, click here.