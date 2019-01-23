BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A soon-to-be 60-year-old Baltimore man will be rolling out the red carpet for his upcoming birthday celebration.

A man only identified as “Lucky Joe” won a $1 million prize from the Maryland Lottery.

Joe was running errands ahead of his birthday celebration trip to Florida, when he stopped at Quick Mart in Towson and bought two scratch-offs.

The first $5 scratch-off got Joe $5. The second $20 scratch-off didn’t have any matches — but it did reveal a diamond symbol.

When Joe scratched the diamond, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “All I saw was all these zeroes.”

All those zeros equaled a $1 million prize. He ran up the stairs to tell his wife.

“I felt so faint,” he said. “I could barely make it up the steps.”

Joe plans to pay off his house and save the rest for early retirement.

The Quick Mart at 8604 Loch Raven Boulevard will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

