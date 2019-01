ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are searching for Shania Everetts, 16, who went missing Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen around 2 p.m. at 253 Paradise Rd.

Shania was wearing a black coat and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook