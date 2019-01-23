BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very quietly a couple of days ago, while we were up to our knees in cold weather reporting, a benchmark occurred. On the 21st we were a full third of the way through the winter. In two weeks, half way through the season. Now look none of us are so naïve to think we are anywhere near out of the cold weather woods. I mean heck just remember back to last March. A month I am still trying to forget. But the point is made. We are chugging along pretty good through Winter.

A big mild up today, and even warmer tomorrow. Now that will come at a price that being 1 to 2″ of rain. A flood watch will go into effect tomorrow early morning. But the question I have is this: If you were doing the weather what would your top story be? We call it, “the lead.” As in leading off the segment. Is it busting out of the freezer, or yet another multi-inch rainfall? What do we focus on? For me it is the temps. After the numbing cold this past Monday it has to be above normal, then well above normal thermometer readings today and tomorrow. More rain? Ahhh, we should be used to it by now.

As for getting used to something I am used to the following question that will be asked of me many times during this rainy period. That is, “How much snow would this be?” A legit question. Why? Because we are just a third of the way through this season.

MB

..oh by the way, a foot and a half of snow.

