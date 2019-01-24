BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An armed burglary suspect was found inside a Baltimore County school Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was armed with knives and found inside an office on the second floor of Bais Yaakov, located in the 6300 block of Smith Avenue.

School staff called police before 8 a.m. when they arrived at the school and saw their main office was ransacked — drawers opened and items knocked over.

A staff member then reported seeing the man on the second floor holding knives.

Officers responded to clear the school.

The man was located on the third floor sitting at a desk talking to himself.

He was taken into custody without incident.

School officials determined the man was involved in another incident at the school in December.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

