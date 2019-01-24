BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving New American food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Cava Mezze

PHOTO: DANNY K./YELP

Topping the list is Cava Mezze. Located at 1302 Fleet St. in the Inner Harbor, the Mediterranean, breakfast and brunch and New American spot is the highest rated New American restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 585 reviews on Yelp.

2. Annabel Lee Tavern

PHOTO: JERRY L./YELP

Next up is Canton’s Annabel Lee Tavern, situated at 601 S. Clinton St. With 4.5 stars out of 508 reviews on Yelp, the pub and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Charleston Restaurant

PHOTO: RACHEL L./YELP

The Inner Harbor’s Charleston Restaurant, located at 1000 Lancaster St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American, Southern and French spot 4.5 stars out of 434 reviews.

4. SoBo Cafe

PHOTO: SOBO CAFE/YELP

SoBo Cafe, a New American, breakfast and brunch and vegetarian spot in Federal Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 363 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6 W. Cross St. to see for yourself.

5. The Food Market

PHOTO: KENDRICK W./YELP

Over in Hampden, check out The Food Market, which has earned four stars out of 834 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot at 1017 W. 36th St.

6. Jack and Zach Food

PHOTO: KATE L./YELP

Last but not least, there’s Jack and Zach Food, a Downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews. Stop by 333 N. Charles St. to hit up the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, next time the urge strikes.