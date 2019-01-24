BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools are investigating after a Holabird Middle School student made a threat during dismissal Wednesday.

Other students heard the threat.

School administrators and the school resource officer immediately identified the student and began investigation.

“We take issues like this very seriously and are advised that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” school officials said. “We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children.”

Officials said there is no threat at Holabird Middle or at nearby Norwood Elementary School.

