BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Boat Show has dropped anchor at the convention center.

In the dead of winter, it’s a great place to get ready for summer with more than three hundred boats for sale.

“We really have a range of boats, from pontoons to yachts,” said Meghan Edwards of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “If you’re looking for a more affordable boat we have that for you. If you’re looking for a bigger, more expensive boat we have that as well.”

There’s virtual reality boat racing and a virtual fishing simulator.

There’s also a fish fry on the second day of the show on Friday.

Folks from all over Maryland and beyond check out the show every year.

“People just love being on the water,” said Larry Muscatello of Annapolis. “I fish a lot, it’s fun.”

There are seminars and exhibits throughout the four day extravaganza.

One of the exhibitors is Okiaya Rod and Reel of Ocean City.

“People love being out on the water,” said Sophia Christian. “You can fish, you can entertain, you can just hang out and have a good time.”

The Baltimore Boat Show also features a lot of activities for children.

“We have a build a boat for kids where they can build their own personal boat while their parents shop and kids can have fun too.”

The fastest boat of the show is the Miss Geico Racing Boat. The 50-foot victory catamaran has speeds of 200 plus miles per hour and has captured ten world titles.

The Baltimore Boat Show continues at the Baltimore Convention Center through Sunday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook