BRANDYWINE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigation a collision where one person died early Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim’s identity, a woman, is being withheld, pending the family’s notification.

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. She was operating a gray Volvo, and was the only one in the car.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police received calls from drivers reporting a crash involving a gray Volvo car on northbound Branch Avenue at Earnshaw Dr. in Brandywine, Md.

The investigation indicates the victim was driving northbound in the left lane on Branch Avenue at Earnshaw Dr.

The victim, for unknown reasons, lost control of her car and drove into the center median and struck the guardrail.

The collision caused closures and detours around the scene, but lanes were reopened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

