GREENSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Greensboro Police have released the body camera footage of Anton Black’s arrest.

Black, 19, died in September 2018 after an encounter with police in Caroline County.

Since then, police have been under pressure to release the body camera video.

An autopsy report determined a heart condition and mental illness were contributing factors in his death.

But, his family says that is not true.

Examiners found 43 blunt force trauma wounds and that Black had no drugs in his system. It also characterized his death as an accident.

Despite the family’s request, the Caroline County State’s Attorney issued a statement saying he has an ethical obligation to only put cases in front of the grand jury, that he believes are supported by probable cause.

The body camera footage shows Black’s encounter with police.

In it, the teen is reportedly seen running from officers in Caroline County to his family home.

They finally caught up to him, subdued him on the ground, but then he went limp, right in front of his mother.

“They killed my son they murdered him right in front of me,” said Jennell Black, his mother.

Back in September, someone called 911 and accused Black of trying to abduct a 12-year-old boy.

It turned out they were related.

For months, the department refused to release body camera footage.

