BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Regardless of who you’re rooting for in Super Bowl LIII- if you like buffalo wings you should root for overtime.

Buffalo Wild Wings said if the game goes past regulation time, everyone can get free snack-sized wings on February 18.

Super Bowl Sunday is the restaurant’s busiest day of the year- last year it sold 14 million traditional and boneless wings.

