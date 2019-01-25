BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials are on rumor control after social media posts spread information about a gang initiation in the Fells Point and Canton neighborhoods this weekend.

According to City Councilman Eric T. Costello, those rumors are unsubstantiated after Baltimore Police investigated them.

“We have been receiving numerous calls and reports about this matter and we are currently investigating and attempting to identify the source of this information. At this time, we have no information to substantiate this information. As always, we will update you should ANY pertinent information becomes available to corroborate same,” Costello said, quoting a BPD commissioner.

The rumors stated that people could be the target of a large gang’s initiation, which would include violent robberies.

“The Baltimore Police Department is aware of information disseminated [Thursday] on social media. Our Criminal Intelligence Unit and Gang Unit are both investigating the origin and validity of the information. At this time, we have not been able to substantiate the information posted to social media,” said a police spokesman in a statement to WJZ.

Now both police and officials are trying to determinate the source of the rumor. Anyone with information can call 911 and remain anonymous or can contact the councilman at eric.costello@baltimorecity.gov.

