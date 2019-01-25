BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a day of volunteering for hundreds of people at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

It’s their second annual Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some of the volunteers are helping to prepare meals at Moveable Feast.

The East Baltimore non-profit provides meals to people suffering from HIV/Aids and other illnesses.

“So it’s very exciting to volunteer here,” said Lisa Allen, Hopkins Chief Patient Experience Officer. “We believe in the power of healthy food and the power of volunteering….I’m excited to be doing this.”

Faculty, staff and students are all giving back.

Moveable Feast prepares and delivers more than 700,000 meals each year to nearly 5,000 clients in Baltimore city and 14 surrounding counties, including the Eastern Shore.

“It definitely means also because everybody I’m interviewing as a research participant is living with HIV,” said volunteer Jennifer Gaver. “So everything that’s happening here today directly benefits everybody who walks through my door.”

More than 600 volunteers from Johns Hopkins Medicine are taking part in this year’s day of service at Moveable Feast and more than 20 other locations.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this,” said Beth Laube, a professor at Hopkins Dept. of Pediatrics. “It just seemed like a fabulous opportunity to give back and help some folks who have some diseases and help take care of them.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine volunteers are working at human service non profit organizations throughout Baltimore, Washington D.C. and St. Petersburg, Florida.

